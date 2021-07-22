WMC talks immigration with U.S. Chamber of Commerce

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin business officials participated in a virtual discussion Thursday with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The topic: immigration, and how it affects the economy.

The meeting was a basis for business groups and economists from across the country to discuss how immigration policy in the United States might be changed to help states and warned about what may happen otherwise.

"If we don't have immigration reform, our economy will suffer because we just don't have the people for the jobs going forward and it's going to be critical to our economy in order to get some sort of in order to get some sort of help from Washington," said Kurt Bauer, President & CEO of the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

Officials also said the federal government's help is needed to draw people in from other countries.