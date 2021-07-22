Wisconsin hemp farming regulations may go through federal level

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marisa Budaj has a farm in Phillips; she's one of the leaders of Rack Ops CBD, a business that helps veterans deal with post traumatic stress through taking CBD, which is made from hemp.

"We really did this for veteran families, law enforcement's families, that needed something that was natural," Budaj said.

With rumblings about the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) turning over its regulation of hemp to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, no decision has been made just yet, and some farmers have questions about how it would go.

"So if it were to transition it should be a very smooth transition since the state rules are very similar to the federal rules," DATCP Acting Communications Director Leeanne Duwe said.

One of the reasons for the potential move is because of a declining amount of farmers growing hemp. Budaj attributes that to the newness of the crop in the state.

If there was a transition made, she wants to make sure those remaining farmers can continue to do what they've been doing with few changes.

"I think that the farmers are doing a great job and are doing the best that they can so hopefully no restrictions or fees will be implemented," Budaj said.

Duwe says there will be some changes, but adds they'll help farmers. One of which includes a potential for reduced fees for things like licensing and testing.

Whatever comes of a potential move, Budaj wants people to see the crop as an opportunity.

"I can just hope that everybody keeps trying because it's just such a wonderful crop with so many wonderful opportunities and options for it," Budaj said.

Duwe says farmers should not expect many changes until after the current harvest season ends after October.