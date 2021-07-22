Wisconsin DNR: gray wolves no longer endangered

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources' Wolf Management Plan Committee addressed the condition of Wisconsin's wolf population Thursday.

Since the mid-1990's, the state's gray wolf population has grown to nearly 1,000 and are no longer federally considered endangered.

The population has shifted towards Central Wisconsin in the last few decades, and one official says livable space for wolves has run out in the state.

"I think we can expect individual packs in some of these fringe areas and other areas to pop up and persist from time to time but I think the area [shown] indicates most of the suitable habitat in the state," DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Randy Johnson said.

Wolves are a native species to Wisconsin, dating back about 10,000 years.