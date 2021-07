Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- A Weston man has been convicted in a bar shooting from back in 2019.

Sergio Retana shot another man at the Big Dan and Space's Kelly Club on Ross Avenue. That man was hospitalized but later released.

Retana reached a plea deal with prosecutors. He was convicted of several felonies including attempted first degree homicide.

In the deal, several of the misdemeanor charges were dropped.

Retana is scheduled to be sentenced October 21.