Unilever chief says company ‘fully committed’ to Israel

7:04 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The chief executive of Unilever has distanced himself from the decision by the company’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand to stop serving Israel’s West Bank settlements. Alan Jope said in a call with investors that the global consumer goods giant remains “fully committed” to doing business in Israel. But he gave no indication that Unilever would force Ben & Jerry’s to roll back its controversial decision. The Ben & Jerry’s announcement is one of the strongest rebukes by a well-known company against Israel’s settlements. They are widely seen by the international community as illegal. The Israeli government has condemned the decision. 

Associated Press

