Two arrested following child porn search warrants

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Two Clark County men have been arrested after deputies say they found child pornography at their homes, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Facing possible charges are Jeremy A. Henaman, 31, of Spencer and Ricardo Peña-Cruz, 24, of Dorchester.

In a news release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office worked alongside the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to execute two separate search warrants on July 14 based on tips.

The first was executed in rural Spencer, where police say Henamen was arrested after a search of his residence turned up child pornography.

The second was carried out in Dorchester, for the same reason, against Peña-Cruz.

Henaman has been released on a $1,000 signature bond, while Peña-Cruz remains in custody at the Clark County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.