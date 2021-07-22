This Year’s Biggest Wildfire (so far)

The biggest wildfire this year (so far) is the “Bootleg” Fire. Since the flames started on July 6 in southern Oregon, the blaze has scorched over 395,000 acres and is only 32% contained (as of 7/22). I lived about an hour and a half from there in 2019. Lightning was determined to have ignited the blaze. Lightning is often the cause in western fires. Most of the time, there is no rain accompanying the storm.

The Bootleg Fire has driven thousands of residents from their homes and threatens many more. At least 2,000 homes have been evacuated thus far, and another 5,000 are currently threatened by the blaze. The fire has destroyed at least 70 homes and more than 100 outbuildings.

Bootleg Fire

The fire is so large and generating so much energy and heat that it's changing the weather. Normally, the weather predicts what the fire will do.

How does a wildfire change the weather? It creates its own clouds.

A pyrocumulus cloud is formed with fire added into the mix.

A pyrocumulus cloud is similar to a normal cumulus cloud, but it is formed through large amounts of smoke from nearby wildfires. A wildfire quickly heats the air near the ground, the thick, smoky air rapidly surges into the sky.

Fires can create their own wind pattern.

As warm air rapidly rises in an updraft, it can create a vacuum at the surface near the fire, pulling in the surrounding air. As the process intensifies, it can result in a fire whirl. A “Firenado”.