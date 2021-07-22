Steamy days ahead, some storm chances too

A warm front gradually pushing across Wisconsin is ushering in rather humid air. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible Thursday night, especially early. Otherwise, it will be very mild with lows in the upper to mid 60s. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph.

Friday should be oppressive with more sunshine. Lows should be around the mid 60s with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. With dew points in the low 70s, the heat index could reach at least the mid 90s for the afternoon. Be sure to take frequent breaks from heavy exertion, go in the shade or air conditioning when possible, and drink plenty of extra fluids. The wind will be from the south-southwest at 7-15 mph.

A weak cold front will slide in Friday night causing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms from the late evening on. Some of the storms could be strong with high winds, hail, and downpours. Please monitor the situation carefully and watch News 9 for updates. Any rain will end early Saturday morning followed by a decent amount of sunshine. There is a small chance that a shower or storm could redevelop in the afternoon in the far southeast part of the viewing area. It will be hot and muggy with lows around 70 degrees and highs possibly hitting 90 degrees or so. Again, the heat index could reach the low to mid 90s. However, it should turn a bit less humid later in the day. We will have a nice west to northwest breeze up to 15 mph.

Sunday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies. Lows could reach the low 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s, not as steamy.

Heat and humidity will set up shop over Wisconsin and the Midwest from Monday through Wednesday. Lows will be in the 60s with highs from the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a daily chance of scattered showers or storms, but the details are very uncertain yet. Otherwise, it will likely be partly sunny most of the time.

A brief shot of somewhat cooler air could arrive toward the end of next week with highs settling back into the mid to low 80s with less humidity. We’ll take it!

Pollen report from Thursday morning: Grass low - 1

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 22-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1986 - Hurricane Estelle passed 120 miles south of the Hawaiian Islands creating a ten to twenty foot surf. The large swells resulted from a combination of high tides, a full moon, and 50 mph winds. The hurricane also deluged Oahu Island with as much as 6.86 inches of rain on the 24th and 25th of the month. (Storm Data)

1987 - Barrow, AK, receives 1.38 inches in 24 hours on the 21st and 22nd, an all-time record for that location. The average annual precipitation for Barrow is just 4.75 inches. Thunderstorms in Montana produced 4 to 6 inches of rain in Glacier County causing extensive flooding along Divide Creek. Missoula, MT, received 1.71 inches of rain in 24 hours, a record for the month of July. (The National Weather Summary) (The Weather Channel)