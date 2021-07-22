SPASH head football coach announces resignation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Pete McAdams, who lead the Panthers to an overall winning record of 146-72, will resign as the high school's head football coach.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon, with school officials saying McAdams sites personal reasons for the decision.

McAdams will continue to teach social studies classes at SPASH.

In the meantime, the football program will be lead by an interim varsity head coach for the 2021 season while the hiring process for the position begins later in the school year.

According to a release from the school, McAdams lead the Panthers to win six Wisconsin Valley Conference / Valley Football Association championships and made it to state semi-finals twice, as well as making state runner-up in 2010.

McAdams was twice recognized by the Packers as High School Coach of the Week.