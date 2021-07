WINDSOR (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is searching the pond at the Halderson family home in Windsor with K9's, DNR and a dive team.

According to a press release, they're also draining the pond to a depth of about five feet.

This is one of several sites being searched, the others are the Johnson Creek landfill and the Halderson home itself.

This is a developing story that will be updated.