Police: Man defrauded Chinese pop singer in sex scandal

BEIJING (AP) — Police in Beijing say a man has confessed to defrauding a Chinese-Canadian pop singer, Kris Wu, over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which prompted an outpouring of support for the woman online and criticism of Wu. Police say a man, identified only by the surname Liu, saw rumors about the incident online and contacted the woman and obtained information that allowed him to pretend to be her lawyer and persuade Wu’s mother to send her money. The announcement gave no indication the woman was accused of taking part in the fraud.