Mississippi to file arguments in landmark abortion case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could affect abortion rights nationwide. A 6-3 conservative majority, with three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, said in May that the court would hear arguments later this year over a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks. The case challenges nearly 50 years of rulings that have prohibited states from restricting abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. Mississippi attorneys have a Thursday deadline to file briefs. Justices are likely to hear the case this fall.