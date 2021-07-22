Mississippi argues Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The office of state’s Republican attorney general made the request in written arguments filed Thursday.

A 6-3 conservative majority said in May that the court would hear arguments later this year over a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks.

Abortion-rights advocates say the case threatens access to the procedure across the U.S.

Nearly 50 years of rulings have prohibited states from restricting abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Justices are likely to hear the case this fall.

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press