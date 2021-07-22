Limited space in assisted living could stem from caregiver shortages

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Finding long-term care in our area might not be the easiest task right now, with limited space and caregiver shortages.

"I do think that it's very limited as far as availability within this area not even just within Wausau, but I think within the region," said Mike Rhea, Director of Resource Services at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin.

That's regardless of if the care is provided at home or in a short or long-term care facility.

"I think really the root cause is there is an extreme shortage of caregivers right now," Rhea said.

A shortage of caregivers, such as Certified Nursing Assistants or CNAs.

"Capacity issues, whether they can take people in, or if they are able to continue in operations. Actually, we've seen some of that with facilities not being able to stay in operation because of the lack of caregivers," said Rhea.

So what's one possible solution?

"The big push, get people to consider caregiving as a career as an option for a place to work," said Rhea. "I think that's really the place to start with that."

It's something technical colleges like Northcentral Technical College in Wausau say they're helping students achieve: becoming a nursing assistant.

"Nursing assistants are foundational in healthcare," said Marlene Roberts, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at NTC.

The program at NTC is 120 hours of instruction, which can be done in just over a month.

"Our nursing assistant program runs an accelerated version in 5 weeks and our regular schedule in 10 weeks," said Roberts.

What are good characteristics for CNAs?

"A love of people, and a deep sense of empathy, as well as the ability to be highly ethical," Roberts said.

Annually, they have about 470 students enroll in the program. But there's room for more.

"There is a need for CNAs in our area," said Roberts. "Now more than ever."