Judge tosses suit by Candace Owens over Facebook fact checks

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by conservative political commentator Candace Owens against USA Today and another media organization over fact-checking coronavirus posts she made on Facebook. The judge ruled this week that Owens had failed to state actionable claims against USA Today or Lead Stories LLC. Lead Stories and USA Today are paid by Facebook to publish fact-check articles examining whether certain posts contain false information. Owens argued that articles they published prompted Facebook to place false information warning labels on her posts, defaming her and causing her financial harm.