Indie Spirit Awards move away from Oscars weekend

In a break from tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are moving away from Oscars weekend. The nonprofit organization Film Independent said Thursday that the 37th annual awards ceremony will now take place Sunday, March 6, three weeks before the Academy Awards on March 27. The Spirit Awards have long been held on the Saturday before the Oscars as a casual, beachside, afternoon fete. While the show now won’t be able to benefit from whoever happens to be in town for the Oscars, it does position the awards within the Oscar voting corridor. The 2022 ceremony is also moving to an evening affair and will begin at 5 p.m. EST.