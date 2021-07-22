House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends

The House has voted overwhelmingly to allow in thousands more of the Afghans who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. Thursday’s 407-16 vote allows an additional 8,000 visas for translators and others in the nearly 20-year war. Lawmakers cited the urgency of protecting those on-the-ground allies from Taliban retaliation as the U.S. military withdrawal enters its final weeks. The measure now heads to the Senate. Currently, 26,500 of the special Afghan visas have been allocated.