Health officials look to get more vaccines into arms before the school year starts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- State health officials are urging students to get vaccinated before the school year begins.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, over the last two weeks, the amount of daily COVID-19 cases is 2.8 times higher than the two weeks prior.

Officials say the key way to stop the increase is getting the vaccine.

This is why their focus now is turning to kids ahead of this upcoming school year.

"Kids need to get vaccinated now to be fully protected by the time school starts. Not only does the vaccine protect our students and make in-person activity safer, it can also make parents and guardians' lives easier," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary.

As cases increase, health officials say they are concerned about the mass gatherings.

Like the Bucks parade on Thursday and the 65,000 plus that showed up to the deer district for game six.