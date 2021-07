WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's not "Taco Tuesday" but thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks you can get a free taco Thursday at Taco Bell.

Here's the deal, if either team in the NBA Finals, the Bucks or the Suns came back from a halftime deficit, Taco Bell would give-out free "Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos," and Thursday was the day to redeem your free taco.

You still have time to get one, the offer expires at closing-time.