France weighs cybersecurity moves after spyware reports

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has held an emergency cybersecurity meeting to weigh government responses after reports that his cell phone may have been targeted by spyware. The French government says Macron changes his phones regularly but is “taking the matter very seriously.” Investigations are under way to determine whether the spyware was actually installed on the phone or whether data was retrieved. A global media consortium reported this week that Pegasus spyware made by Israeli company NSO Group may have been used to target politicians, activists and journalists in several countries. An NSO official said Macron was not a target.