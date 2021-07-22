EXPLAINER: What’s fueling Russia’s ‘unprecedented’ fires?

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of wildfires engulf broad expanses of Russia each year, destroying forests and shrouding territories in acrid smoke. Northeastern Siberia has experienced particularly massive fires this summer amid record-setting heat. Many other regions across the vast country also have battled wildfires. While high temperatures fuel blazes, most are caused by humans — through accidents, arson, illegal timbering or even controlled burns that get out of control. The forests that cover huge areas of Russia make monitoring and spotting new fires a daunting task. Critics say the federal agency in charge of monitoring forests from the air is poorly equipped to survey far-reaching areas of Siberia and the Far East.