Ex-airman: Guilt over drone strikes prompted to leak secrets

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence analyst says his guilt over participating in lethal drone strikes in Afghanistan led him to leak government secrets about the drone program to a reporter. Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, after pleading guilty to violating the Espionage Act for leaking top secret documents. In court papers filed Thursday, Hale’s lawyers asked that he receive a 12- to 18-month sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than five years. In a handwritten letter, Hale described his role in targeting enemy combatants and his remorse that civilians were killed in the process.