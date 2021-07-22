Eilish concert film coming; Rockettes return for holiday

The Billie Eilish concert film “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service globally Sept. 3. The film will highlight the July 30 release of “Happier Than Ever,” Eilish’s follow-up album to her debut “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” In other music news, “The Christmas Spectacular” — starring the Rockettes precision-dance team — skipped 2020 but not 2021. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. says Thursday the annual holiday show will be back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from Nov. 5, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.