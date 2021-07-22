Édgar Ramírez: ‘I have family members dying of COVID’

NEW YORK (AP) — Édgar Ramírez wants people to understand that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. The Venezuelan actor told the AP that his own family is suffering gravely. He tells The Associated Press that he has family members who are dying of COVID-19, and that people must remain vigilant and people should “trust science and follow the recommendations” and be wary of misinformation. Ramirez did not specify which relatives he was referring to. His comments came during an interview for “Jungle Cruise,” a new Disney film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.