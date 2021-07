MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The party is not stopping for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Coors Light is in on it now.

They’re celebrating the Bucks’ NBA Finals win with free beer.

Wisconsin residents and Bucks fans can get one, free twelve ounce or larger bottle, can or draft at any bar for the week after Game 6.

Text “BUCKSWIN” to 73255 to get rebate details.