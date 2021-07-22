California makes change to pay unemployment benefits faster

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has changed how it will pay unemployment benefits. The Employment Development Department said it will continue to pay some people even while it investigates their eligibility. Previously, the state would suspend payments until these investigations were complete. But the state has been overwhelmed by millions of claims during the pandemic, causing lengthy delays. The announcement on Thursday is part of a lawsuit settlement between the state and the advocacy group Center for Workers’ Rights. The change only applies to people who have certified for benefits and have already received at least one week of payment in the past.