Bucks plan for NBA championship parade Thursday

MILWAUKEE (WAOW) -- Just two days after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns to secure their first NBA championship in 50 years, the city is planning for a parade.

The team will celebrate the historic win with the parade starting at 11 a.m. Thursday followed by a championship celebration with an anticipated 12:30 p.m. start time.

The parade will travel through downtown Milwaukee and end with a celebration party in the Deer District. The team said Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will take part in the parade.

The parade will begin at the intersection of East Wisconsin Avenue and North Prospect Avenue and travel west on East Wisconsin Avenue before turning north onto North Water Street. From there, the route will continue on North Water Street to East Knapp Street before ending on East Knapp Street at the Milwaukee River.

The parade route will be fully closed to traffic beginning in the overnight hours.

The Deer District celebration will feature Bucks players, coaches, owners and executives taking the stage. Gates open there at 8 a.m.

The championship celebration will take place in Block 6 of Deer District, which is located directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Fifth Street. The stage will be set up on the north side of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth Street and McKinley Avenue.

Meteorologists in Milwaukee said temperatures will be warm -- around 80 degrees at parade time with high humidity levels. Sunscreen and plenty of water is recommended. A few isolated storms could pop later on Thursday but not expected to be severe.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will all be at the celebration in Deer District.

If you're planning to head to the Cream City for the championship celebration, you should arrive early and expect street closings.

WISN contributed to this story.