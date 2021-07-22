Baldwin, Johnson congratulate Bucks with resolution

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin released a joint resolution congratulating the Milwaukee Bucks on their NBA title.

Both Johnson, a Republican, and Baldwin, a Democrat, represent Wisconsin in the U.S. senate.

“Whereas the fans in the Deer District showed up, game after game, to cheer on the Bucks in large numbers outside Fiserv Forum: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the Senate—congratulates the Milwaukee Bucks, and the loyal fans of the Bucks, on winning the 2021 National Basketball Association championship; recognizes the historic achievement of the entire Bucks organization, including the players, coaches, and staff, for a victorious season,” the Senate resolution read in part.