A warm spell ahead

We will finally have a chance of rain today and again on Friday night but it is still not looking too heavy or widespread. We could use some heavier rain now because a significant warm-up is on the way.

Today: More humid with more clouds than sun and a few spotty showers or an isolated storm.

High: 81 Wind: SE 5-10 to South

Tonight: Partly cloudy and balmy

Low: 67 Wind: SE around 5

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds, very warm and muggy.

High: 89 Wind: South-Southwest 10-15

Like yesterday, have more clouds than sun in the sky for today. A weak warm front developing in the upper Midwest will move in from the west and generate a chance of widely scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm. If you are hit with a brief passing shower, you might end up with a tenth of an inch or two. The isolated thundershowers could produce a bit more rain in spots. High temps should reach the low 80s and winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Conditions will turn a bit more humid as well.

The weather will warm up even more on Friday and it will stay rather warm to hot through most of next week. High temps each day from Friday until Thursday will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be quite humid tomorrow then the humidity should decrease a bit for Sunday and Monday, before returning for the middle of next week.

As far as rain chances go, the main threat will come through with a weak cold front Friday night into early Saturday morning. There is a marginal risk of stronger storms in the Northwoods during this time frame and that is where the highest potential for heavier rain will be. The odds of a good rain in central Wisconsin are only bout 60%. Slight chances of scattered storms will develop once again for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 21st, Grass Pollen 1 (low)

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1918 - A single bolt of lightning struck 504 sheep dead in their tracks at the Wasatch National Forest in Utah. Sheep often herd together in storms, and as a result the shock from the lightning bolt was passed from one animal to another. (David Ludlum)