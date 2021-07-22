3 more facing charges in Waupaca Co. overdose death

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) – More charges have been filed in a May overdose death, with five people now facing charges.

They include Jessica Bell, 39, of Waupaca; Patrick Rhoden, 36, New London; and Demargieon Hillard-Carter, 20, of Milwaukee.

Bell and Hillard-Carter are both charged with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs.

Among Bell’s other charges are first-degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacture and deliver of heroin. Her next hearing is set for Aug. 3.

Hillard-Carter’s preliminary hearing will be July 30.

Rhoden, meanwhile, has also been charged with manufacture and deliver of heroin.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the charges are related to the heroin overdose death of Jordan May on May 30.

Also charged in his death are April Hardegen, 30, and Aaron Van Dyke, 31, both of New London.

Hardegen, who is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, is set to be in court on Aug. 2.

Van Dyke faces first-degree reckless homicide, conspiracy and other charges. His next court date is Sept. 2.