1st ever Goatapalooza at Barker-Stewart Island

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Goats got more attention in Wausau with a one-of-a-kind event.

The first-ever Goat-A-Palooza took place on Thursday.

People got to see goats, have goat cheese, and much more.

A small scavenger hunt took place for kids and other goat activities were put on by the library.

People also pet some of the goats and even took a selfie with a few.

Organizers say they hope people left the event full of knowledge on everything goats.

"Mainly to educate the patrons about why we brought the goats into Barker-Stewart Island and then to just have a little bit of fun with the event and get people down here so they can kind of check out what we're doing and get to know exactly what it's all about," said Mark Dorow, Recreation Superintendent, Marathon County Parks & Rec Department.

People also got the opportunity to take a yoga class with goats around them.