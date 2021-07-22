17 migrants drown, 166 others rescued off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Aid groups say at least 17 migrants from Bangladesh drowned and more than 300 were rescued by Tunisian and Libyan naval units after their boat sank in the Mediterranean. According to survivors, those who died had been in the hold of the boat because they had paid smugglers less than others, and were suffocated by smoke when the engine caught fire. The head of the Tunisian Red Crescent said the boat initially had around 400 migrants on board. Tunisian naval units retrieved 17 bodies. There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent months.