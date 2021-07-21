Young nucleus intact, Suns wait to see if Chris Paul returns

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul took a risk this season deciding that a young, unproven Phoenix Suns team was worth joining in his pursuit of his first NBA championship. To the surprise of just about everyone outside the locker room, it nearly worked. The Suns made it to the NBA Finals only to lose in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. Now the biggest question for the Suns is whether Paul will be back to try again. Phoenix should have most of its rotation back next season.