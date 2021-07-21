Wildfire Smoke Concerns To Continue

Wildfire smoke has been one of our biggest weather topics this week at StormTrack 9. The smoke concerns will continue. There are several reasons for that. The wildfires are not ending anytime soon. The upper level flow is aiding in bringing the smoke here. Most of the smoke will stay in the upper atmosphere.

Jet Stream Flow

The past few months it has been mostly the severe weather and occasional heat we have been talking about. Depending on which news or government agency you listen to, it is either California or Canadian wildfires causing the issue.

In Wisconsin, we have had hazy skies, our Air Quality index going from good to as high as “Unhealthy” (level 4). We had an Air Quality Alert 7/20 for the whole state for “fine particulate matter” pollution. The eastern side of Wisconsin had several air quality alerts for “Ozone” in June.

The northeastern US has had Air Quality Alerts this week too. Their agencies are blaming it on the California fires. The fires aren’t going to be out anytime soon.

Smoke in the northeast U.S.

In reality, unless you have a physical ailment, you aren’t likely to notice.