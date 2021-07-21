Skip to Content

Thousands pay last respects to slain Dutch reporter

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Thousands of people are lining up to pay their last respects to slain crime reporter Peter R. de Vries at a theater on the banks of the Amstel River in the Dutch capital. De Vries died last Thursday at age 64 after being shot on an Amsterdam street on July 6 following one of his regular appearances on a Dutch television show. The attack that sent shockwaves through the Netherlands. De Vries’ coffin could be viewed all day Wednesday at the Royal Carre Theater. A huge photo of De Vries hung on the building’s facade alongside the text “On bended knee is no way to be free.”

