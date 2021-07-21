UPDATE: Woman that Silver Alert was issued for located safe

UPDATE: Georgia Pinkerton has been located safe.

___________________________________________________________________

(WAOW)-- A Silver Alert has been issued for an Oshkosh women who could be driving to Clark County.

84-year-old Georgia Pinkerton was last seen on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Oshkosh, Winnebago area.

She has blue eyes and short gray hair.

Georgia was last seen wearing a bright pink shirt, black Capri pants with a white tripe down the side, a white two-button sweater, along with slippers and glasses.

Authorities say she lives with a family member and when they woke up Wednesday morning, Georgia and her vehicle were gone from the residence.

Her vehicle is a 2018 blue Kia Soul with a Wisconsin license plate of ABN-5796.

Georgia has not driven a vehicle in over three years and has a medical issue that she needs medication for.

She doesn't have a cell phone or purse with her, and recently made comments about returning home to the Clark County area.

If you see her, you're asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 .