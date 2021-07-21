WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A refugee resettlement program says Wausau is a good fit for refugees and area citizens are working to make the move happen.

Dozens of refugees could be coming to Wausau by 2022 after a resettlement program proposed the city as a new site. An area pastor says her church started the initiative out of a Bible Study.

"We really saw that it was all part of the Biblical mandate to welcome the stranger to offer hospitality to people even if it's a bit risky for ourselves and our comfort," First United Methodist Church Pastor Rebecca Voss said.

The pastor said it was important not just for her congretation but for others to help the refugees scoming from Afghanistan, Iraq, Burma, and beyond.

"We knew that not only we as a congregation but other Christians around Wausau felt that racial reconciliation was important for our own souls, for our health," Voss said.

First United Methodist Church reached out to various refugee groups to see how they could help. Now they are told there is a ninety percent chance the plans will be succesful.

"As far as we know we are willing to take a step of faith with full confidence that we can start preparing ourselves and our community to start welcoming refugees in October," Voss said.

They will be requesting donations and groups that can provide resources and a friendly face to the refugees.

"My hope is that Wausau accepts the refugee population and that we can value their experiences and welcome them into our community, and not welcome them to assimilate to what our community looks like currently but bring with them their full selves and be their full selves," Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission Member LaTanya Campbell said.

She said the refugees offer an opportunity to learn beyond a book.

"We don't learn everything from a textbook so we have to learn by listening to each other and sharing experiences," Campbell said.