Poland’s divided parliament chooses ombudsman at 6th attempt

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s divided parliament has endorsed a human rights lawyer as the nation’s next ombudsman, ending months of political tug-of-war over the sensitive position. In a vote Wednesday after the ruling right-wing party waived its reservations, the upper house overwhelmingly approved Marcin Wiacek to be the country’s next human rights commissioner. It is an independent role that the conservative government would like to control. Earlier this month Wiacek was approved by the lower house, in the chamber’s sixth vote on an issue that for months had driven a wedge between the ruling party and the opposition. The approval came after the ruling party waved its earlier reservations against Wiacek.