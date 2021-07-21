Morocco denies using spyware to target French officials

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s government is denying reports that Moroccan authorities may have used malware made by Israel’s NSO Group to spy on the cellphones of France’s president and other public figures. On Wednesday, the public prosecutor’s office ordered an investigation into what it calls false allegations that Moroccan security services used NSO malware to spy on activists, journalists and politicians in multiple countries. France’s prime minister said Wednesday that multiple investigations are under way into any wrongdoing. Morocco’s government lashed out at a global media consortium investigating the suspected widespread use of NSO’s Pegasus spyware to target journalists, human rights activists and politicians in multiple countries. The government threatens unspecified legal action.