Mississippi city settles over man’s death in police custody

SOUTHAVEN. Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has settled a lawsuit involving a Tennessee man who died in police custody after taking LSD at a concert. Southaven police used a Taser and a police dog to capture Troy Goode, and then restrained him face-down on a stretcher. Goode’s family said the position killed him, because the 30-year-old man had asthma and couldn’t breathe properly. The city said the LSD contributed to a heart problem that caused his death. Neither side is disclosing the terms of the agreement, which ends a wrongful death trial this week. The city did not admit guilt.