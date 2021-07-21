Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft

Town of Texas, Wis (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers aims to generate new leads in a burglary and theft in March.

Someone broke into a garage on River Rd. in the Town of Texas.

"They stole a red 1997 Chevy Blazer with a white Blizzard plow," Deputy Samuel Wellhoefer says.

Investigators later recovered the plow.

The Blazer with license plates JU4523 remains missing.

Marathon Co. investigators estimate the loss at $4000.

If you have information on this crime, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. You may:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be elgible for a cash reward.