Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft
Town of Texas, Wis (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers aims to generate new leads in a burglary and theft in March.
Someone broke into a garage on River Rd. in the Town of Texas.
"They stole a red 1997 Chevy Blazer with a white Blizzard plow," Deputy Samuel Wellhoefer says.
Investigators later recovered the plow.
The Blazer with license plates JU4523 remains missing.
Marathon Co. investigators estimate the loss at $4000.
If you have information on this crime, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. You may:
Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org
Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Callers can remain anonymous and could be elgible for a cash reward.