(WAOW) -- Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks arena, got some help in construction from an area steel company.

In 2016, Fiserv Forum tweeted out that some of the steel beams were cut at Merrill Iron and Steel in Schofield. Less than two years later, the arena opened, replacing the Bucks' former home of the Bradley Center.

That Spring, the team started developing what is now known as the Deer District, a space outside of the arena for fans.