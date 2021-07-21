Lawmakers: Parental OK needed for minors to get COVID shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers have said they received assurance that the state Department of Health won’t vaccinate children for COVID-19 without parental consent. The statement at a legislative meeting Wednesday by Sen. Kerry Roberts and Rep. John Ragan indicates that the state is doubling back on a decades-old provision about children’s vaccination rights that has been a lightning rod in the controversial firing last week of Tennessee’s top vaccine official, Michelle Fiscus. Roberts and Ragan said they received the assurance after a June meeting in which Republicans on their legislative committee criticized the state’s outreach efforts on outreach efforts for COVID-19 shots for eligible minors.