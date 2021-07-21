Last part of Wausau Mall comes down

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the last pieces of the Wausau Mall has officially come down.

The mall's entrance archway is no more.

The demolition of the mall has been taking place since May.

Over the past two months, crews have been working on tearing the mall down piece by piece.

All that's left now is part of the wall next to the parking garage and HOM Furniture.

People who were out earlier say it brought back a lot of memories.

"The people who ran the mall were always there and very helpful. It will be missed by a lot of people in Wausau that it'll leave," Pete Fry, Wausau Resident, said.

Part of the plan is that Washington Street transforms into 2-way traffic with parking, which should happen sometime by late October.

The teardown of the mall is part of the city's $4.7 million redevelopment project.