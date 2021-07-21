Justices deal blow to outdated claims of child sexual abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court has dealt a blow to victims of child sexual abuse who are trying to revive their otherwise outdated claims. The court on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit by a woman whose earlier legal victory had given hope to other victims who sued in the wake of a landmark report that documented decades of child molestation within the Catholic church in Pennsylvania. The court says the two-year statute of limitations for plaintiff Renee Rice began to run in 1981. That’s when Rice says she was last assaulted by a priest from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown. The priest has denied the allegations.