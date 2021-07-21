Humidity, heat and shower chances return

It was nice to have a cool break of air over Wisconsin Wednesday. Hopefully you took advantage of that, because we are heading back into the increasingly humid and warmer air the next few days.

A warm front stretching from Minnesota to Illinois will move northeast and could result in some scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night and Thursday. Otherwise, it will be variably cloudy with lows from the 50s northeast to 60s southwest. Highs will reach the upper 70s northeast to middle 80s southwest on Thursday. Winds will be from the southeast around 5 mph Wednesday night and up to 10 mph Thursday.

Friday should be rather steamy with more sunshine. Lows should be around the mid 60s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Another front will slide in Friday night causing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The greatest concentration may be over northern Wisconsin where some strong ones with gusty winds and hail are possible. Any rain will end early Saturday morning followed by a decent amount of sunshine. It will be plenty warm with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

The heat may intensify early next week with temperatures possibly cracking 90 degrees on a couple of days. Dew points will likely be in the 60s to low 70s, which could push the heat index up well into the 90s at times. There could be some sporadic thunderstorms in that type of heat and humidity with any little boundary or weather system that comes through. Right now, the trend points toward Monday night and then again next Wednesday and beyond having the main chance. However, the timing could certainly shift yet as we draw closer, so stay tuned.

Pollen report from Wednesday morning: Grass low - 1

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 21-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1934 - The temperature reached 109 degrees at Cincinnati, OH, to cap their hottest summer of record. The state record for Ohio was established that day with a reading of 113 degrees near the town of Gallipolis. (David Ludlum)

1975 - Six inches of rain fell across Mercer County, NJ, in just ten hours causing the worst flooding in twenty years. Assunpink Creek crested eleven feet above flood stage at Hamilton and Trenton, the highest level of record. Traffic was brought to a standstill, and railway service between New York City and Washington D.C. was cut off for two days. Flooding left 1000 persons homeless and caused an estimated 25 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)