How to be a frugal traveler and still have fun

Airfare, hotels and rental cars are what most people think about when they begin to price out the cost of travel, but other expenses add up, too. Tourist attractions, guided tours, cab fare, meals and souvenirs can quickly blow your budget. That doesn’t mean you have to whittle down your itinerary to the bare minimum, though. There are lots of ways to experience the trip you’ve been dreaming of without the post-vacation nightmare of worrying about how to pay off a sky-high credit card bill. You just need to get creative and plan ahead.