History behind ‘Bucks in Six’

(WAOW) -- Throughout the Milwaukee Bucks championship run, 'Bucks in Six' became a popular rallying cry.

Where did it come from?

In 2013, Bucks player Brandon Jennings confidently said the team would win its series against the Miami Heat in six games. However, the team lost the series in four games and Jennings was traded the following off season for Khris Middleton.

It was that year that Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected in the NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton and Antetokounmpo have played together ever since. The Bucks ended up winning the NBA Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals in six games.