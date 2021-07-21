Ga. insurance chief grabs ‘last chance’ as credibility hit

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner has told jurors his testimony” is my last chance” to persuade them that federal prosecutors were wrong to indict him. Those prosecutors attacked Jim Beck’s credibility as the Republican testified for more than six hours Wednesday. Beck stuck to his story that he provided valuable data to his former employer in exchange for more than $2 million in payments. But a federal prosecutor questioned why Beck had no more tangible proof of a mystery computer programmer that Beck says he paid in cash. Beck was indicted on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud months after he took office in 2019. Testimony continues Thursday.