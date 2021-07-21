EXPLAINER: What’s making mid-Atlantic songbirds sick?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists are racing to confirm the cause of a mysterious ailment that has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states. For now, they recommend that people temporarily take down bird feeders and clean out bird baths to reduce places that birds could closely congregate and potentially spread disease. So far the majority of birds sickened have been fledgling blue jays, American robins, European starlings and common grackles, but other birds are also affected.